Chandigarh: Flyers ignored safety protocols, rolled down emergency slide with luggage

A day after a power bank blast on an IndiGo flight (6E108) from Hyderabad to Chandigarh triggered a chaotic emergency evacuation, passenger negligence has now come under severe scrutiny.

The aircraft remained grounded at Chandigarh Airport on Wednesday for technical and safety inspections. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While all 200 passengers and crew exited via emergency slides after smoke filled the cabin, many ignored mandatory safety procedures by taking carry-on luggage with them.

Aviation experts warn that carrying bags during such evacuations is dangerous, as it can cause significant delays and potential injuries in smoke-filled cabins.

The incident occurred on Tuesday after the IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed at Chandigarh Airport. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a power bank kept in a seat-back pouch caught fire while the aircraft was taxiing towards the bay.

The aviation regulator said the cabin crew used two fire extinguishers to control the blaze, and all six emergency slides were deployed for evacuation. Even as officials acknowledged that the cabin crew responded promptly and followed emergency protocols, the incident has reignited concerns over passenger compliance with aviation safety norms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Passengers onboard alleged that the individual whose power bank allegedly caught fire continued using and charging the device during the flight, including during landing, despite repeated advisories restricting the use of such electronic devices during take-off and landing phases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Passengers onboard alleged that the individual whose power bank allegedly caught fire continued using and charging the device during the flight, including during landing, despite repeated advisories restricting the use of such electronic devices during take-off and landing phases. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Incident left one person injured {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Incident left one person injured {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident left one passenger injured, reportedly with multiple fractures during evacuation. Isha Gandhi, associate director of customer experience, and the nodal officer appointed by IndiGo, visited the injured passenger, Richa Arya, at Max Hospital on Wednesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident left one passenger injured, reportedly with multiple fractures during evacuation. Isha Gandhi, associate director of customer experience, and the nodal officer appointed by IndiGo, visited the injured passenger, Richa Arya, at Max Hospital on Wednesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arya underwent surgery at Max Hospital after initially being taken to Amcare Hospital, Zirakpur from the airport. Her husband, Saurabh Acharya, said the airline supported the family throughout the medical emergency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arya underwent surgery at Max Hospital after initially being taken to Amcare Hospital, Zirakpur from the airport. Her husband, Saurabh Acharya, said the airline supported the family throughout the medical emergency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The IndiGo team has been present since yesterday and supported the family the entire time, including taking my wife to Amcare and later shifting her to Max Hospital where the operation was conducted,” he said. He added that the airline also handled the hospital’s finances, including the Intramedullary (IM) Nail/Rod with Interlocking Screws required for the surgery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The IndiGo team has been present since yesterday and supported the family the entire time, including taking my wife to Amcare and later shifting her to Max Hospital where the operation was conducted,” he said. He added that the airline also handled the hospital’s finances, including the Intramedullary (IM) Nail/Rod with Interlocking Screws required for the surgery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internal sources revealed that senior IndiGo officials also visited Chandigarh Airport to inspect the safety and security of the aircraft involved.

Aircraft still grounded

The aircraft remained grounded at Chandigarh Airport on Wednesday for technical and safety inspections. Officials at Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) refrained from commenting in detail on the incident, maintaining that the matter primarily concerned IndiGo Airlines.

Sources said the airport police station was neither formally notified nor did CHIAL authorities lodge any complaint against the passenger allegedly linked to the power bank incident. IndiGo, meanwhile, is expected to conduct an internal investigation before deciding on any further action.

The incident also triggered controversy after the DGCA stated that no injuries occurred during the evacuation. However, Rhythm Acharya, a relative of Richa Arya, alleged in a social media post that the DGCA’s claim was “deeply insensitive and irresponsible” given Arya’s condition and hospitalisation following the evacuation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“My sister-in-law suffered multiple fractures during the chaotic evacuation and was admitted to the ICU after undergoing major surgery. How can the regulator claim there were no injuries? The statement is misleading, deeply insensitive and appears like an attempt to wash their hands of the incident,” he said.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON