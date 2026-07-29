Chandigarh: Emission monitoring system proposed in Dadumajra in F&CC meet

A proposal to install an online continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) and effluent monitoring system (EMS) at Dadumajra dumping ground at a cost of ₹42 lakh will be taken up during the 364th meeting of the finance and contract committee (F & CC) on Wednesday.

The proposal also incorporates a contingency provision, bringing the total estimated expenditure to ₹42 lakh. (HT File)

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A total of 16 agenda items will be taken up for approval by the committee members who are councillors Harjeet Singh, Jasbir Singh, Kanwarjit Singh, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, and Yogesh Dhingra

The proposal to install an online emission monitoring system at Daddumajra dumping ground was prepared by the solid waste management wing following directions issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for installing an online monitoring system at the treatment facility.The proposed monitoring system is intended to continuously measure critical environmental parameters, including pH, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), ammoniacal nitrogen and fluoride, thereby ensuring that the quality of treated leachate remains within the prescribed environmental standards.

The system will also facilitate real-time transmission of monitoring data to the concerned regulatory authorities, enabling effective oversight and compliance with pollution control norms.The estimate includes procuring and installing two online water quality monitoring systems equipped with telemetry and cloud-based data transmission facilities, along with software integration for online monitoring. The proposal also incorporates a contingency provision, bringing the total estimated expenditure to ₹42 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} According to an MC official, the implementation is expected to strengthen environmental monitoring, improve transparency in the functioning of the treatment facility and reduce dependence on periodic manual sampling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an MC official, the implementation is expected to strengthen environmental monitoring, improve transparency in the functioning of the treatment facility and reduce dependence on periodic manual sampling. {{/usCountry}}

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Other agendas include installing a new deep-bore tubewell near the cremation ground in Kaimbwala village at a cost of ₹35 lakh. To address the problem of low water pressure in three-story buildings in Sector 31D, a ductile iron (DI) pipeline will be laid at a cost of ₹24 lakh. To strengthen the sewerage system in Khudda Lahora village, a new 300 mm pipeline will be laid at a cost of ₹27 lakh.

Under the beautification of parks, gymnastics and children’s play equipment will be installed in the parks of Sectors 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 at a cost of ₹29 lakh. Retaining (toe) walls, mild-steel (MS) railings and gates will be repaired in the parks of Sector 46 at a cost of ₹21 lakh and in the parks of Sector 23 at a cost of ₹28 lakh. Apart from this, basketball and volleyball courts will be renovated in the parks of Ward No. 23 at a cost of ₹15 lakh and ornamental plants will be planted in the green belt of Sector 35C at a cost of ₹5 lakh.

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Under the road and footpath improvement scheme, ₹47 lakh will be spent for the reconstruction of dilapidated footpaths around HIG and MIG houses in Sector 39B. The proposal includes ₹32 lakh for laying paver blocks behind small flats in the EWS colony of Sector 56 and ₹27 lakh for special repair of existing paver blocks along the V-4 road in Industrial Area Phase-2.

₹19 lakh will be spent on repairing parks and green belts of one room tenements in village Dhanas, while ₹4 lakh will be sanctioned for construction of lanes in front of house numbers 687 to 688 and 562 to 569 in Hallomajra village .

IMP Box

Notifications, orders by local government, Chandigarh administration to be placed before House According to the agenda of the General House meeting to be held on July 31, notifications and orders issued by the secretary, local government, UT administration will be placed before the House. These notifications limit the number of elected councillors in the MC to 35. Furthermore, seven seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) from among the seats to be filled through direct elections. A total of 12 seats will be reserved for women, of which three seats are reserved for the SC category.

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The House will also table a proposal to construct a temporary cowshed for stray cattle near the cowshed in Raipur Kalan village, estimated to cost ₹2.3 crore. This project will include constructing three temporary sheds for approximately 165 cows and an additional shed for 40 cows. Keeping in mind the religious sentiments and safety of the public, it is proposed to keep this shed separate from the incineration plant to avoid any potential accidents.