Chandigarh estate office SDE, JE suspended for dereliction of duties

SDE Amit Kumar Gupta and JE Ravi Kumar failed to check illegal construction in Chandigarh’s Sectors 7 and 26, as per the suspension orders
There were allegations regarding illegal constructions in Sectors 7 and 26 and an inspection was ordered. (HT File Photo/for representation only)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT engineering department has suspended a sub-divisional engineer (SDE) and junior engineer (JE), both posted at the UT Estate Office, for dereliction of duties.

As per the orders issued by the department’s superintending engineer, SDE Amit Kumar Gupta and JE Ravi Kumar failed to check illegal construction in Sectors 7 and 26, which was tantamount to dereliction of duties and unbecoming of a government employee.

The order came following directions from the estate officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh after an inspection of the illegal constructions.

“There were allegations regarding the illegal constructions and an inspection was ordered. After the inspection, the administration directed to fix the responsibility of the officials for the illegal constructions,” said a UT official.

