Chandigarh Estate Office to auction 27 properties this month

The Chandigarh Estate Office is all set to auction 27 properties, including eight residential sites, this month.

In addition to the residential plots, the office will also auction nine nursing home sites and 10 commercial plots.

All probable residential sites up for auction are freehold, and located in Sectors 33, 34, 35, 37 and 40. Sizes of properties range from 167 square yards to 528 square yards, with their reserve price set between ₹1.2 crore and ₹3.7 crore.

Also, after the UT administration announced the draft nursing home policy for residential sites, this will be Estate Office’s first offering of nine nursing home sites for sale.

The sites include four in Sector 51, two each in Sectors 33 and 46, and one in Sector 44.

The Estate Office is holding an auction after nearly two years. Planned for earlier this year, the auction was stuck as the office couldn’t get the requisite approvals from other departments involved, primarily the UT engineering department, for removal of heavy vegetation at the proposed sites.

“Most of the preparations for the e-auction have been done. The non-encumbrance certificates are in. We expect to offer these properties within this month,” said a senior UT official.

In the last auction held in 2019, all residential properties were sold, but there were no takers for the commercial and industrial plots.

The department had generated a revenue of close to ₹44 crore from the auction of 11 residential properties whose total reserve price was around ₹27 crore. All of these properties were freehold and were located in southern sectors.