Chandigarh EWS admissions: 1,116 applications received so far, help desks to be set up

The UT education department has received 1,116 applications so far for admission of children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG) for academic session 2023-24.

The centralised admission process to entry-level classes for children belonging to these categories started from January 3 across all recognised private schools in the city. The admission process will continue till 5 pm on January 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This time, the education department will conduct the admissions through an online system and applications can be accessed at http://online.chdeducation.gov.in .

The education department on Thursday said that help desks in government and private schools for assisting parents of eligible applicants with filling and submitting online applications are being set up. These help desks will be fully operational from January 9 to 31.

Further, videos showing the process of filling up the application form have also been uploaded by the Department on the portal i.e. http://online.chdeducation.gov.in.

For admission to EWS/DG category in private unaided recognised schools, the department is using light detection and ranging (LiDAR) data. The area of neighbourhood (0 to 1 km, 1-plus to 3 km and beyond 3 km) for admission have been demarcated and uploaded on the website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}