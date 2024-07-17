Chandigarh: Ex-serviceman duped of 1.86 lakh in job scam

Five persons have been booked after an ex-serviceman alleged that he was defrauded of ₹1.8 lakh on the promise of a job. Five persons have been booked after an ex-serviceman alleged that he was defrauded of ₹ 1.8 lakh on the promise of a job. (Representational image)

The complaint, addressed to the senior superintendents of police in Chandigarh and Punjab, details a criminal conspiracy involving Capt Ashok Kumar, Capt Harjeet Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Gurpreet Singh (retired from BSF), and Nisha Bhatt (marketing), all affiliated with M/s Goldtech Security Allied Services, located at SCO-133-134-135, 3rd Floor, Sector-17-C.

Complainant, Ram Kumar, a retired Subedar Major from Sahiba village, Balachaur, SBS Nagar, said he had seen an advertisement promising a job as a branch manager in Balachaur in exchange for ₹1.8 lakh.

According to the complaint, the payments were made in several installments: ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 through Google Pay on August 31, 2023, ₹26,000 cash on the same day, and ₹85,000 via cheque on September 1, 2023. Despite these payments, the promised job never materialised, and the accused became untraceable.

Ram Kumar detailed the deceitful tactics used by the company, including asking him to purchase furniture and open a branch office at his own expense. Multiple visits to the company’s office in Sector-17-C proved futile, as the office was often locked and appeared to be a front for fraudulent activities. Neighbours confirmed suspicions of the company’s involvement in cheating and forgery.

The ex-serviceman alleged that he is not the only victim, as the company has reportedly duped many others using similar methods. The promises made by the company, such as a monthly salary of ₹52,500, travel allowances, uniforms, bonuses, and a five-year job guarantee, turned out to be false.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 17- police station on Monday.

38-year-old defrauded of ₹3.2 lakh

A 38-year-old resident of Sector 28C was defrauded of ₹3.2 lakh in a scam involving a fake passport renewal.

According to Narender Mor’s statement, on May 16, he received a call from a person claiming to be his aunt’s son, Mandeep, calling from New Zealand. The caller requested ₹4 lakh for renewing his passport. The caller provided the contact number of an alleged agent named Satend Sharma from Delhi and instructed Mor to deposit the money into the agent’s account.

Between May 16 and May 19, Mor transferred ₹3.2 lakh through various transactions. A case has been registered under sections 419,420,467,468,471,120-B of the IPC at the Cyber Crime Police Station.