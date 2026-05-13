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Chandigarh: Exhibition showcasing life and works of Polish architect Maciej Nowicki inaugurated

Chandigarh: Exhibition showcasing life and works of Polish architect Maciej Nowicki inaugurated

Published on: May 13, 2026 12:33 am IST
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Chandigarh, An exhibition was inaugurated here Tuesday evening showcasing life and works of renowned Polish architect Maciej Nowicki.

Chandigarh: Exhibition showcasing life and works of Polish architect Maciej Nowicki inaugurated

The exhibition "Humanist Modernity: The Unbuilt Chandigarh of Maciej Nowicki" was inaugurated by H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary, UT Chandigarh, in the presence of Dr Piotr Antoni Åwitalski, Head of Mission, Embassy of Poland in New Delhi, at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10 in Chandigarh.

A short film highlighting the vision of Polish architect Maciej Nowicki for Chandigarh was screened during the event, followed by a live musical performance by a Polish singer, Michal Rudas.

The exhibition has been organised by the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Polish Institute, New Delhi, and the National Institute of Architecture and Urban Planning, Warsaw, Poland.

During his address, H Rajesh Prasad, said that it is a matter of pride for Chandigarh to host an exhibition on one of the greatest architects of his time, Maciej Nowicki.

He said that Nowicki was inspired by the Indian culture and the country's traditions.

He further expressed hope that Nowicki's ideas would continue to inspire young architects and students, while emphasising the importance of regular academic and cultural exchanges in architecture and urban planning.

The exhibition showcases the life and works of renowned Polish architect Maciej Nowicki, whose visionary ideas contributed to the early planning of Chandigarh alongside American planner Albert Mayer in 1949.

Maciej Nowicki, a pioneer of modernist architecture, was born in 1910.

Through original drawings, master plans and archival material, the exhibition presents Nowicki's unbuilt vision of Chandigarh centred on climate-sensitive planning, green spaces and community-oriented urban design. The extensive integration of landscape with built spaces remains a hallmark of Nowicki's humanistic approach to architecture and urban planning.

The exhibition also highlights Nowicki's international architectural contributions, including his association with the design process of the United Nations Headquarters in New York and the iconic Dorton Arena in North Carolina.

Nowicki died in a plane crash on the night of August 31/September 1, 1950, while returning from India. After his death, the Chandigarh project was entrusted to the eminent French-Swiss architect Le Corbusier.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till July 15, 2026, from 10 am to 4.40 pm. The museum will remain closed on Monday and gazetted holidays.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Exhibition showcasing life and works of Polish architect Maciej Nowicki inaugurated
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Exhibition showcasing life and works of Polish architect Maciej Nowicki inaugurated
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