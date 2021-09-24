Chandigarh: Experts from AFD, EU review 24X7 water supply project

Experts from French development agency Agence Française de Dèveloppement (AFD) and European Union visited Chandigarh on Thursday to review the 24x7 pan-city water supply project.

The team will study the technical aspects of the project and visit the project sites till September 25.

The team met municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and officials of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited and municipal coordination committee to review the project details.

The commissioner welcomed the team including Pierre and Ankit from AFD and Delphine and Jatin from EU and conveyed her gratitude to the EU for grant-in-aid and AFD for the loan approved.

Mitra said that various technical aspects of the project were discussed including the detailed plan and financial, environmental and social impacts. She said that the mode of procurement, its adaptability among the masses, capacity building, functioning of the project and public impact were also discussed.

She said that the project costing Rs. 591.57 crores stands approved by the AFD and EU and a loan of €48 million and grant in aid of €11.38 million stands approved. The credit liability agreement between DEA and AFD will be signed shortly.

The commissioner said that the French experts’ team will also visit the sector 39 main water works, resettlement colonies, slum colonies and MCC office to assess its supply system and talk to the officials, technical experts, engineers and local residents.