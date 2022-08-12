Chandigarh family away at Shimla finds house burgled after return

Thieves broke into a house in Sector 8-C while the family was away at Shimla, and decamped with ₹3.5 lakh in cash and some gold jewellery.

The complainant, Jagdeep Singh, a retired bank officer, told the police that his daughter got married on August 7, after which they left for Shimla on August 8.

On returning home on August 10, they found the cupboards in their house ransacked and ₹3.5 lakh in cash, along with gold jewellery, missing.

On his complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-3 police station.

Investigators said the house was situated on the dividing road between Sectors 8 and 9, and the thieves scaled the rear wall before breaking the kitchen’s glass window to force entry.

They added that there were no CCTV cameras at the house, but they were looking for footage in nearby spots to trace the accused.

₹3 lakh, gadgets stolen from office

In another incident, ₹3 lakh in cash, along with some gadgets, was stolen from an office after breaking its glass window in Daria village on August 6.

Rajesh Gupta, a resident of Sector 28-D, reported loss of ₹3 lakh in cash, a CCTV camera DVR, an Apple iPad and a voter card. A theft case was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

Pyare Lal of Small Flats, Dhanas, also reported the theft of some jewellery, including a gold chain, four silver bracelets and three gold rings, among other items, from his house on the intervening night between July 14 and July 15. A theft case was registered at the Sarangpur police station in this regard.