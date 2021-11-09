Chandigarh: Fancy number 0001 fetches 11.2 lakh in e-auction

The vehicle registration number 0001 in the new CH01CG series fetched the highest bidding price of ₹11.20 lakh during an e-auction of fancy numbers conducted by the registering and licensing authority (RLA) here on Monday.

In the latest auction, the RLA generated ₹1.43 crore from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the new series CH01-CG along with the re-auction of leftover numbers of the previous series. In the previous auction of the CH01-CF series and leftover previous series, the RLA had collected ₹1.10 crore in revenue.

The number, CH01-CG-0005, went for the second-highest price of ₹5.03 lakh. The third highest was 0009, which fetched ₹5.02 lakh. The registration number 0007 went for ₹4.63 lakh, 0003 for ₹4.41 lakh, 0002 for Rs2.80 lakh, 9999 for ₹2.66 lakh, 0006 for ₹2.36 lakh, 7777 for ₹2.30 lakh and 0004 for ₹2.27 lakh. Meanwhile, 0008 sold for ₹2.01 lakh and 0010 for ₹1.06 lakh

