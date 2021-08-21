Chandigarh: Female foetus found dumped in toilet dustbin at GMSH

A seven-month-old female foetus was found dumped in a dustbin at a toilet in Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Friday.

A nurse on duty spotted the foetus and informed the senior staff and doctors, following which police were called.

A case has been registered under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified person at the police station in Sector 17.

Police are scanning records of pregnant women who were present at the hospital and scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the hospital’s entrance and exit. There is no CCTV camera installed in the area where the foetus was dumped, said police.

The hospital authorities said that they have shared all records with the investigating officials.