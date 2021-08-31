Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Female foetus found in dustbin in Sector 40

A passerby spotted the foetus in a dustbin on a slip road that runs along a busy national highway with Sector 40 on one side and Palsora village on the other
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A decomposing female foetus with the umbilical cord still attached to it was found dumped in a dustbin. (Getty Images)

A decomposing female foetus with the umbilical cord still attached to it was found dumped in a dustbin along a slip road in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on Monday evening.

A passerby spotted the foetus and informed the police control room. The slip road runs along a busy national highway with Sector 40 on one side and Palsora village on the other.

A case has been registered under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified persons at the police station in Sector 39.

Police will be assessing the records of pregnant women and will talk to midwives in the area to get some clues. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area will also be scanned, said an investigating official.

On August 20, a female foetus was found dumped in a toilet dustbin at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Police are yet to make any headway in the case.

