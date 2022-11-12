Chandigarh | Female hostel warden gets 12-year jail for sexual assault on minor

A fast-track court awarded 12-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a female hostel warden for aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl lodged at a sports academy.

She has also been ordered to pay a fine of ₹30,000.

The victim’s father had alleged that on August 8, 2018, he had received a call from his daughter, stating that the hostel warden had taken her to a room and shot a video while touching her inappropriately.

The next day, when he went to meet her, she told him that the warden had again taken her to a room and touched her private parts.

Based on the complaint, the female hostel warden was arrested and booked under Sections 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sector 19 police station.

During the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence, the woman pleaded for leniency as she had no previous criminal record and had a bedridden mother-in-law to look after.

The court, however, observed, “The present matter is an apt example of the downfall of values of our esteemed, enriched and traditional society, wherein the accused being a hostel warden is held guilty of committing penetrative sexual assault upon minor victim girl of below 12 years. She has not only committed the heinous offence upon the minor victim but also breached the trust reposed on her by the parents of the minor.”

The convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for 12 years and pay a fine of ₹30,000 and in case of default in payment of fine, she will undergo further rigorous imprisonment of six months, the court stated.

