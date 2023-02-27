Chandigarh finalises consultant for new DC office building

Over four years after a new building for the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office was mooted in 2018, the UT administration has finalised a consultant for the project. Chandigarh administration has finalised a consultant for new DC office building. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Construction of the building, which will cost nearly ₹55 crore, is expected to begin in December.

For the project, the administration had identified the vacant two-acre land next to Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17. The seven-storey building will also have parking space for around 600 cars in the basement. Besides, it will also house several offices, including those of the licensing authority, registrar co-operating society, excise and taxation department, census department, election department, revenue department, tehsildar office and registrar, food and supplies department, labour and employment, measurement department, industries, colony rehabilitation wing, building branch and Red Cross.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “A Delhi-based consultant has been finalised. They will submit the detailed project report (DPR) within six months and construction will begin in December this year.”

He said the building will come up with future-proof technologies and conform to 5-star GRIHA rating. Incorporating latest environmental norms, the building will have a sewage treatment plant and rooftop solar power plant, to generate its own tertiary treated water and electricity.

The existing DC Office building, near the TS Central State Library in Sector 17, designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, will be converted into a National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) with an amphitheatre in front of it.

