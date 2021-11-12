Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Finance and contract committee approves works for city

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) has approved to provide tertiary treated network to supply TT water for various parks adjoining CHB flats in Sector 63-A, Chandigarh
The finance and contract committee approved various works during its meeting on Chandigarh. (HT File)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 03:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) has approved to provide tertiary treated network to supply TT water for various parks adjoining CHB flats in Sector 63-A, Chandigarh. Accordingly, the members passed to lay HDPE pipe lines to various parks, construction of brick masonry chambers, irrigation hydrants etc at an estimated cost of Rs. 44.13 lakhs .

The committee considered and fixed 5.74 lakh as the reserve price for one year for the paid parking contract on V-3 road, Sector 26, adjoining fruit and vegetable market.

The work of boring and installation of deep bore tubewell in lieu of low discharge/abandoned tubewell at Daria at 29 lakh and at Mauli Jagran at 29 lakh was approved.

The work of reconstruction of two public toilets block in Sector 22-A (ladies & gents opposite parade ground) & 22 B (opposite bus stand), Chandigarh, after demolition of the old toilets” at an estimated cost of Rs. 33.43 lakh was sanctioned by the committee.

