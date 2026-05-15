Chandigarh: Fire guts DEFLO Club in Sector 26

Fire broke out at DEFLO Club in Sector 26 on Wednesday evening, reducing much of its interior to ashes. No casualties were reported in the blaze, but a man was critically injured in a scuffle that broke out outside the premises during the emergency response.

The ashen remains of the club in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Thursday evening. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

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According to station fire officer Gurmukh Singh Multani, the fire control room received a distress call at 4.42 pm following which eight fire tenders from Manimajra, Sector 17, and Phase 1 and Phase 2 Industrial Area stations were rushed to the spot.

There weren’t many guests inside the club at the time of the incident, and the employees present inside were also rushed out quickly.

Multani said nearly 50 to 60 fire brigade personnel were pressed into service and the blaze was under control within 15 minutes. However, by then, much of the club’s interior had been gutted.

Officials said the structure remained dangerously hot even after the flames were extinguished, requiring fire personnel to remain at the site until 7.30 pm to prevent any flare-up.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities also brought in a hydraulic platform turntable ladder, a specialised rescue and firefighting vehicle used to access elevated or difficult-to-reach areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities also brought in a hydraulic platform turntable ladder, a specialised rescue and firefighting vehicle used to access elevated or difficult-to-reach areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to preliminary findings a short-circuit may have triggered the blaze, though officials said the exact cause would be confirmed only after a formal investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to preliminary findings a short-circuit may have triggered the blaze, though officials said the exact cause would be confirmed only after a formal investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Safety norms under scanner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Safety norms under scanner {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though a formal investigation on whether this club was flouting any norms is yet to be carried out, fire officials said many clubs operating in Sectors 26 and 7 are found to be in violation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though a formal investigation on whether this club was flouting any norms is yet to be carried out, fire officials said many clubs operating in Sectors 26 and 7 are found to be in violation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They said many establishments undergo unauthorised structural modifications that obstruct evacuation routes and hamper firefighting access. “Several clubs are heavily enclosed, making access difficult during emergencies. In many cases, roofs are covered with highly inflammable material, which allows fire to spread rapidly and intensifies the damage,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They said many establishments undergo unauthorised structural modifications that obstruct evacuation routes and hamper firefighting access. “Several clubs are heavily enclosed, making access difficult during emergencies. In many cases, roofs are covered with highly inflammable material, which allows fire to spread rapidly and intensifies the damage,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inspection at the premises soon.

Brawl during evacuation

Tensions flared outside the club when an employee of an adjoining club started filming the blaze and evacuation. The employee was critically injured in the brawl. Police constable Arvind Yadav, present at the scene, intervened and brought the situation under control. An ambulance was also called, and the injured man was taken for medical treatment. Employees involved in the scuffle were detained at Sector 26 police station just opposite these clubs.

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