Chandigarh: Folk song, dance contests mark Day 2 of PU Youth Fest at DAV-10

Folk song and dance competitions marked Day 2 of the three-day Punjab University Youth and Heritage Festival being organised at DAV College in Sector 10 on Wednesday.

In the other contests, DAV-10 won the first prize in chikku making, while SD College secured the first prize in gudiya making. The basket, paranda and nala making titles were secured by SD College. In poem writing, DAV 10 stood first, while CCET-26 won in story writing. The Government College for Arts, Sector 10, stood first in the English handwriting competition, while SGGS-26 got the first prize in Punjabi handwriting.

Pawan Sharma, principal of DAV-10, said the objective of these competitions was to create awareness among the youth about the rich heritage of the state.