Chandigarh forensic lab to examine Patiala SSP audio clip: High court

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday asked the Punjab government and the state election commission to send the audio clip involving Patiala senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma for examination to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh.

The clip purportedly features the Patiala SSP directing his subordinates to prevent opposition candidates from filing their nomination papers for the zila parishad and block samiti elections scheduled on December 14.

During the hearing, the state election commission told the court that the SSP has proceeded on leave till the culmination of the poll process and additional charge has been given to the Sangrur SSP.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation by Punjab leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

Bajwa had sought the extension of the last date for filing nomination papers, which ended on December 4, amid allegations of sabotage. He also demanded action on the controversy surrounding the audio clip.

The SAD accused the AAP government of misusing police machinery to subvert the electoral process and sought an independent probe into the controversy.

The SEC told the court that SAD leaders were sent notices several times to join the investigation into the audio clip case, which is being probed by an ADGP-level officer.

The government reiterated its objection to the PIL, terming it a “political interest litigation”.

The lawyers for the petitioners claimed that instead of the officers involved, people who had “exposed the working of senior officers” are being questioned. They said they have no confidence in the state’s laboratory and probe of the Punjab Police. Hence, the case be sent to an independent agency and audio-clip be sent for examination by the Chandigarh CFSL.

After hearing the heated arguments, the court orally said that it would pass directions for sending the audio-clip to CFSL, Chandigarh.

The detailed order is awaited.

The court also directed the state election commission to issue general directions for free and fair polls.