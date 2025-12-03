Chandigarh forms 8-member panel for MC wards delimitation

The UT administration has set the stage for the next municipal corporation (MC) elections by forming an eight-member Delimitation Committee, tasked with reviewing and redrawing ward boundaries across Chandigarh. The delimitation exercise will be based on the latest demographic data, and a draft scheme will be prepared if changes to the existing ward structure are deemed necessary. (HT File)

The committee includes the joint secretary (Estate), director social welfare, MC secretary, senior town planner, and a representative of the State Election Commission. The joint secretary, local government, will serve as the member secretary, while a representative of the census department will be a special invitee.

According to a notification issued by Mandip Singh Brar, secretary, local government, the committee will assess the need for delimitation based on available population data. If the panel determines that the number of wards should be increased or reduced, it will also redefine the extent and boundaries of each ward.

The notification states that any change in the number of wards must ensure that each is a single-member ward with populations as uniform as possible across the city, in line with statutory requirements. With the Census Data Survey 2026 approaching, the committee has been instructed to submit its recommendations well before the census timeline.

The delimitation exercise will be based on the latest demographic data, and a draft scheme will be prepared if changes to the existing ward structure are deemed necessary. This draft will be placed in the public domain to invite objections and suggestions.

These objections and suggestions will be examined by the committee, following which a final draft will be prepared and forwarded by the chairman to the UT administrator for approval. The elections for all 35 MC wards are scheduled for December next year. Once the committee submits its report, the State Election Commission will revise ward reservations for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates accordingly.