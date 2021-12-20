Chandigarh: Four cases of theft reported in past 24 hrs

Four theft cases were reported from the city in the past 24 hours and one man has been arrested.

A cashbox containing around ₹1,200 was stolen from the Thakur Dwara temple in Manimajra. The accused is yet to be identified.

A resident of Sector 52 was caught while trying to steal a battery from a jeep parked outside his house on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The accused, Vishal alias Nodi, 19, was caught by the owner of the car Vijay Kumar. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

As many as 123 cartons of Bournvita, 15 of Nutella, 148 of instant noddles and 50 of ghee were stolen on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday from a plot near Guru Nanak Dharam Kanta in Daria village. No arrests have been made yet.

A thief also broke into an empty house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra on Saturday. Police said the owner of the house, Nandan Karol, relocated to Shimla six months ago. The accused had broken the locks and entered the house, but left without stealing anything as there were no valuables.

Theft cases have been registered in all four cases.