Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Fourth round of e-auction: 10 liquor vends remain unsold

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 09, 2025 09:22 AM IST

The highest bid of ₹11.11 crore was received for a liquor vend located in the Sector 38-D market , Chandigarh, against the reserve price of ₹6.18 crore

As many as 10 liquor vends remained unsold even after the fourth round of e-auction was held on Thursday by the UT excise and taxation department.

The auction was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday but could not be held as the server of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was down. (HT Photo)
The auction was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday but could not be held as the server of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was down. (HT Photo)

The department managed to auction 11 liquor vends out of remaining 21 liquor vends and earned a revenue of 60.76 crore against the reserve price of 47.97 crore in the auction. The highest bid of 11.11 crore was received for a liquor vend located in the Sector 38-D market against the reserve price of 6.18 crore. The second highest bid of 9.90 crore was made for a vend located in the internal market of Sector 7 against the reserve price of 5.05 crore. The third highest bid of 7.21 crore was received for a vend located in the internal market of Sector 8. It had the reserve price of 7.11 crore.

The department was able to auction only seven out of 28 vends during the third round of the auction on April 29. It had earned 60.98 crore against the reserve price of 41.08 crore in the auction.

On April 21, the department had put up 48 liquor vends, the licences of which were cancelled for non-payment of bank guarantee, for auction. It had managed to find bidders for only 20 liquor vends. The department earned 131 crore against the total reserve price of 109 crore.

On March 21, the department had allotted 96 liquor vends out of a total of 97 through an e-auction and generated 606 crore. However, it had cancelled the licences of 48 vends. It earned 23 crore by forfeiting the earnest money and security deposits of the defaulters.

The auction was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday but could not be held as the server of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was down.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Fourth round of e-auction: 10 liquor vends remain unsold
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On