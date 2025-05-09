Chandigarh: Fourth round of e-auction: 10 liquor vends remain unsold

As many as 10 liquor vends remained unsold even after the fourth round of e-auction was held on Thursday by the UT excise and taxation department. The auction was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday but could not be held as the server of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was down. (HT Photo)

The department managed to auction 11 liquor vends out of remaining 21 liquor vends and earned a revenue of ₹60.76 crore against the reserve price of ₹47.97 crore in the auction. The highest bid of ₹11.11 crore was received for a liquor vend located in the Sector 38-D market against the reserve price of ₹6.18 crore. The second highest bid of ₹9.90 crore was made for a vend located in the internal market of Sector 7 against the reserve price of ₹5.05 crore. The third highest bid of ₹7.21 crore was received for a vend located in the internal market of Sector 8. It had the reserve price of ₹7.11 crore.

The department was able to auction only seven out of 28 vends during the third round of the auction on April 29. It had earned ₹60.98 crore against the reserve price of ₹41.08 crore in the auction.

On April 21, the department had put up 48 liquor vends, the licences of which were cancelled for non-payment of bank guarantee, for auction. It had managed to find bidders for only 20 liquor vends. The department earned ₹131 crore against the total reserve price of ₹109 crore.

On March 21, the department had allotted 96 liquor vends out of a total of 97 through an e-auction and generated ₹606 crore. However, it had cancelled the licences of 48 vends. It earned ₹23 crore by forfeiting the earnest money and security deposits of the defaulters.

