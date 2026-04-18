Chandigarh: From April 20,PGI’s neuro OPDs to run from new centre

Come Monday and all neurology and neurosurgery outpatient department (OPD) services at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will run from the newly built Advanced Neuroscience Centre (ANC). The 300-bed centre, constructed at a cost of ₹490 crore, is located next to the Gol market and can be accessed from Gate No 3.

The new centre will be formally inaugurated by Union health minister JP Nadda on April 30. (HT File)

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According to the arrangement, neurology OPDs will operate on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, along with a special clinic on Thursday from 11.30 am to 1 pm, while the neurosurgery OPDs will run on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Presently, these OPDs operate from the New OPD building, which is highly congested due to a daily footfall of nearly 10,000 patients. The neurology and neurosurgery OPDs alone account for over 1,000 patients a day. The move to the new centre is expected to decongest the New OPD.

PGIMER director Prof Vivek Lal said, “This is not merely a relocation, but a transformative step in how we deliver neurological care. By integrating consultation, diagnostics, and advanced interventions within the Advanced Neuroscience Centre, we are creating a patient-centric ecosystem that minimises delays, enhances clinical outcomes, and ensures a seamless experience.”

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{{^usCountry}} To facilitate smooth transition to the new location, OPD services at the New OPD block will stop from Saturday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To facilitate smooth transition to the new location, OPD services at the New OPD block will stop from Saturday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The new centre will be formally inaugurated by Union health minister JP Nadda on April 30. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new centre will be formally inaugurated by Union health minister JP Nadda on April 30. {{/usCountry}}

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