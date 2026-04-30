Land and property records in Chandigarh will soon be available online in a searchable format, with the UT administration about to complete one of its largest digitisation exercises covering over 48 lakh pages and documents across key departments. Expected to be launched by June, the move marks a transition from decades-old manual record-keeping to a digital system aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and public access to records, officials said.

Chandigarh: From June, UT property records just a click away

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Additionally, the digitised records are being integrated into the Property Management System, allowing officials to retrieve files instantly and supporting online services such as auto-mutation and digital processing of applications.

According to officials, the records will be indexed and organised so that citizens can find specific documents using keywords, like property/plot number and registration number.

The sub-registrar office, which registers documents such as sale deeds, transfer deeds, wills, gift deeds and rent agreements under the Registration Act, 1908, has completed scanning of its entire legacy record. A total of 26.03 lakh pages across 22,543 registers have been digitised, with metadata prepared for over 10.86 lakh pages to enable search functionality. Once the system is operational, citizens will be able to search and access their registered documents online, reducing dependence on physical visits. The office currently receives 30–35 applications daily for certified copies, which are expected to be processed faster through the digital system.

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{{^usCountry}} The revenue department, which maintains record of rights (ROR), including mutations and jamabandis for village land in Chandigarh (excluding lal dora), has scanned around 1.25 lakh pages out of the 2.02 lakh. The remaining work is in progress, officials said. Once completed, property owners will be able to verify ownership details online and apply for copies of mutation and jamabandi digitally. The department presently handles 20–25 applications daily for such documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revenue department, which maintains record of rights (ROR), including mutations and jamabandis for village land in Chandigarh (excluding lal dora), has scanned around 1.25 lakh pages out of the 2.02 lakh. The remaining work is in progress, officials said. Once completed, property owners will be able to verify ownership details online and apply for copies of mutation and jamabandi digitally. The department presently handles 20–25 applications daily for such documents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The estate office, which manages urban property records including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional ones, has scanned approximately 18.5 lakh documents out of a target of 20 lakh. The scanned record will mainly include allotment files, transfer cases, correspondence files, resumption or misuse cases and other historic records maintained in various branches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The estate office, which manages urban property records including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional ones, has scanned approximately 18.5 lakh documents out of a target of 20 lakh. The scanned record will mainly include allotment files, transfer cases, correspondence files, resumption or misuse cases and other historic records maintained in various branches. {{/usCountry}}

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An official, wishing not to be named, said digitisation will also help prevent tampering or unauthorised alterations in records while ensuring their long-term preservation. The digital system will ensure better data security by protecting records from damage due to fire, floods or physical deterioration. It will also reduce the scope for manipulation or loss of files and help in faster disposal of RTI applications and property transactions.

Addressing concerns about possible data misuse, the official said only that information is being placed in public domain which, if made accessible to everyone, doesn’t pose any risk to anyone.

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