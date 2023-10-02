Chandigarh furniture factory gutted in blaze, no casualty

A major fire broke out at a furniture factory in Industrial Area, Phase-2, Chandigarh, on Monday. There was no casualty as the fire broke out before the factory opened in the morning, but all furniture stored there was gutted.

Smoke billowing from the furniture factory in Industrial Area-Phase 2, Chandigarh, after a fire broke out on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

The cause behind the fire, which was reported at 8.30am, is yet to be ascertained. Officials said 15 fire tenders were at the site to control the blaze at Shyam Ji Trading Company, which was engulfed in thick smoke.

“There are two chemical factories near the furniture unit. Members of the Chandigarh Industrial Association are taking precautionary measures so that there is no damage to adjoining units,” said MPS Chawla, the association president. Employees of nearby factories were seen clearing the passage and removing inflammable material.

Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta and superintendent of police (SP), City, Mridul, and station house officer of Sector 31, Ram Rattan, were at the spot.

