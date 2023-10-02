20 heritage items from Chandigarh to go under the hammer in France on Oct 4

As many as 20 heritage furniture items from Chandigarh are set to be auctioned by auction house Piasa in France on October 4. The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, include a desk, a sofa, lounge chairs, a set of 10 box chairs, a table, a storage cabinet, a pair of committee chairs, library chairs, a bench, a pair of easy chairs, a screen, a set of three stools, a set of three high stools, a coffee table and committee armchairs. (HT)

The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, include a desk, a sofa, lounge chairs, a set of 10 box chairs, a table, a storage cabinet, a pair of committee chairs, library chairs, a bench, a pair of easy chairs, a screen, a set of three stools, a set of three high stools, a coffee table and committee armchairs.

On September 7, an easy chair, also designed by Jeanneret in 1959 for Punjab Engineering College (PEC), was auctioned in Barcelona, Spain.

Earlier, in last week of July, a pair of Kangaroo Chairs were sold by Bartons auction house in Pennsylvania, US.

In a similar auction held in April, a total of nine heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were sold off in Chicago, US, for ₹1.64 crore, with the most expensive item selling for ₹18.8 lakh.

On January 27, a French auction house had put up for sale 40 heritage items from Chandigarh, but called off the bidding process hours before the auction.

According to sources, the French Police had taken note of the auction, the biggest so far, and initiated an investigation. Thereafter, the website of the auction house was also not accessible.

Earlier on January 20, 10 heritage items from Chandigarh also went under the hammer in New Jersey, US.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON