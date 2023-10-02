News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 20 heritage items from Chandigarh to go under the hammer in France on Oct 4

20 heritage items from Chandigarh to go under the hammer in France on Oct 4

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 02, 2023 08:46 AM IST

On September 7, an easy chair, also designed by Jeanneret in 1959 for Punjab Engineering College, was auctioned in Barcelona, Spain

As many as 20 heritage furniture items from Chandigarh are set to be auctioned by auction house Piasa in France on October 4.

The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, include a desk, a sofa, lounge chairs, a set of 10 box chairs, a table, a storage cabinet, a pair of committee chairs, library chairs, a bench, a pair of easy chairs, a screen, a set of three stools, a set of three high stools, a coffee table and committee armchairs. (HT)
The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, include a desk, a sofa, lounge chairs, a set of 10 box chairs, a table, a storage cabinet, a pair of committee chairs, library chairs, a bench, a pair of easy chairs, a screen, a set of three stools, a set of three high stools, a coffee table and committee armchairs. (HT)

The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, include a desk, a sofa, lounge chairs, a set of 10 box chairs, a table, a storage cabinet, a pair of committee chairs, library chairs, a bench, a pair of easy chairs, a screen, a set of three stools, a set of three high stools, a coffee table and committee armchairs.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On September 7, an easy chair, also designed by Jeanneret in 1959 for Punjab Engineering College (PEC), was auctioned in Barcelona, Spain.

Earlier, in last week of July, a pair of Kangaroo Chairs were sold by Bartons auction house in Pennsylvania, US.

In a similar auction held in April, a total of nine heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were sold off in Chicago, US, for 1.64 crore, with the most expensive item selling for 18.8 lakh.

On January 27, a French auction house had put up for sale 40 heritage items from Chandigarh, but called off the bidding process hours before the auction.

According to sources, the French Police had taken note of the auction, the biggest so far, and initiated an investigation. Thereafter, the website of the auction house was also not accessible.

Earlier on January 20, 10 heritage items from Chandigarh also went under the hammer in New Jersey, US.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out