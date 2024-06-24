Chandigarh: Futuristic vehicle detection system to cut wait times at traffic signals

Their sight set on streamlining traffic flow and reducing wait times at light points, the Chandigarh Traffic Police are planning to implement a Vehicle Actuated Controlled (VAC) system at 16 locations in the city. The VAC system will be part of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)-run Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), which adjusts traffic light countdowns in real time, based on current traffic conditions. (HT)

This innovative approach will shorten the green light countdown when no vehicle passes through an intersection for six seconds, benefiting commuters waiting for the green signal on the opposite sides.

The VAC system will be part of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)-run Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), which adjusts traffic light countdowns in real time, based on current traffic conditions. The initiative is being carried out in coordination with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Panchkula, ensuring advanced technology and precise implementation.

Over the past 10 days, the VAC system has been tested at 12 locations in the city — between 12 am and 6 am to assess the system’s effectiveness during low traffic periods. Trials were also run during the day from 12 pm to 4 pm at some locations, including the 66 KV light point, Bapu Dham light point and IT Park light point.

Chandigarh Traffic Police plan to extend the VAC system to four additional locations, with surveys to be conducted at Aroma light point, Sector 34/35 light point, Shastri Nagar light point and Fun Republic light point.

The primary goal of introducing the VAC system is to minimise the wait time for commuters at traffic signals, improving the overall efficiency of traffic management. This system also addresses the issue of drivers running the red light due to extended wait times, thereby improving road safety.

DSP (Road Safety) Jaswinder Singh explained, “The VAC system has been tested in Chandigarh at various intersections, during the day and night, to evaluate its effectiveness under different traffic conditions. We’ve observed a significant increase in traffic congestion and extended wait times at traffic signals, which not only frustrates commuters but also leads to a rise in signal jumping and accidents. The traditional fixed-time traffic signals fail to adapt to real-time traffic conditions, causing inefficiencies and delays”

“By implementing the VAC system, we aim to create a more dynamic and responsive traffic management approach, reducing wait times and improving overall traffic flow in the city. But the system is successful only where the volume of traffic is less. It cannot be implemented in areas with heavy traffic movement,” added Singh.

How does it work

The Vehicle Actuated Controlled (VAC) system operates using magnetic loops embedded before the stop line at intersections to count the volume of traffic. When a vehicle passes over or stops on the loop, it disrupts this field, sending a signal to the traffic control system.

The controller assesses the number of vehicles passing over the loops and determines the density of traffic approaching the intersection.

Thus, if the green light timer is initially set for 40 seconds, but the vehicles clear the intersection in the first 10 seconds, the system waits an additional six seconds for more vehicles. If no vehicles pass during this period, the traffic light signal will display “skip” and the remaining green light countdown will be reduced to six seconds.

Simultaneously, the countdown of the red signal next in line at the intersection will also drop to six seconds, allowing waiting commuters to cross sooner. The ripple effect will sequentially continue across all signals on the intersection, reducing overall wait time.

How will it help

Reduction of wait time at traffic signals, particularly during low-traffic periods

Smoother traffic flow

Reduced vehicular congestion

Shorter and more predictable travel times

Lower likelihood of drivers running red lights.

Shortlisted locations

66 KV substation light point (Madhya Marg)

25/38 light point

Faidan Barrier (Purv Marg)

Sector 47 light point near gurdwara

Kalibari light point

Sector 28/29 light point (ITI light point)

Airport light point (NH5)

Bapu Dham light point (behind police lines)

IT Park light point

Railway station light point

Kalagram light point

Press light point

Aroma light point

34/35 light point

Shastri Nagar light point

Fun Republic light point.