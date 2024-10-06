Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Gabi group’s Lubana declared Youth Congress president

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 06, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Deepak Lubana secured this position by defeating his closest rival, sitting councillor Sachin Galav, by a margin of 700 votes

Deepak Lubana from the Gabi group was declared the president of the Chandigarh Youth Congress during a significant meeting held in Delhi on Saturday, in the presence of All India Youth Congress dignitaries, including president Uday Bhan.

Deepak Lubana defeated his closest rival, sitting councillor Sachin Galav, by a margin of 700 votes. (HT)
Deepak Lubana defeated his closest rival, sitting councillor Sachin Galav, by a margin of 700 votes. (HT)

Deepak Lubana secured this position by defeating his closest rival, sitting councillor Sachin Galav, by a margin of 700 votes.

Deepak secured 11,259 votes and Sachin followed closely with 10,573 votes.

Deepak is closely associated with Gurpreet Gabi, the first Chandigarh Youth Congress president in 2010. Since then, the Gurpreet Gabi group has dominated the polls. Gabi is presently the vice-president of Chandigarh Congress and councillor for Ward 34.

The Gabi group achieved a remarkable victory in the Youth Congress elections. Out of five district president positions, the group won four, along with nine out of 16 general secretary positions, two vice-president positions, and 19 ward president positions.

Deepak was born and brought up in Kishangarh, Chandigarh. He joined politics in 2019, when he unsuccessfully contested the Youth Congress polls. This is the second time that he has contested the election. He also remained a UPSC aspirant in the past and had cleared the prelims.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On