Chandigarh: Gabi group’s Lubana declared Youth Congress president

Deepak Lubana from the Gabi group was declared the president of the Chandigarh Youth Congress during a significant meeting held in Delhi on Saturday, in the presence of All India Youth Congress dignitaries, including president Uday Bhan. Deepak Lubana defeated his closest rival, sitting councillor Sachin Galav, by a margin of 700 votes. (HT)

Deepak secured 11,259 votes and Sachin followed closely with 10,573 votes.

Deepak is closely associated with Gurpreet Gabi, the first Chandigarh Youth Congress president in 2010. Since then, the Gurpreet Gabi group has dominated the polls. Gabi is presently the vice-president of Chandigarh Congress and councillor for Ward 34.

The Gabi group achieved a remarkable victory in the Youth Congress elections. Out of five district president positions, the group won four, along with nine out of 16 general secretary positions, two vice-president positions, and 19 ward president positions.

Deepak was born and brought up in Kishangarh, Chandigarh. He joined politics in 2019, when he unsuccessfully contested the Youth Congress polls. This is the second time that he has contested the election. He also remained a UPSC aspirant in the past and had cleared the prelims.