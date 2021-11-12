Chandigarh: Gangrape convict held for raping minor

A 28-year-old gangrape convict was arrested again by the Chandigarh police on Thursday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old Manimajra resident.

Identified as Kunal alias Kallu of Manimajra, he was booked on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant said her teen daughter had left the house around 9 am on Wednesday without telling anyone. She later came to know that the accused, Kunal alias Kallu, had taken away her daughter on the pretext of marriage.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abduction), 376 (3) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered at the Manimajra police station.

Sensing the gravity of the case, a special investigation team (SIT) was immediately constituted under inspector Neeraj Sarna, Manimajra station house officer, who within five hours of the complaint, traced the kidnapped teenager and arrested accused Kunal. The medical examination and victim’s statement before the magistrate confirmed rape. The accused is married and has two sons while his wife has abandoned him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had previously been booked for gangrape and kidnapping of a minor in 2017. A case in this regard has been registered on May 12, 2017 under sections 376(D), 363 IPC and POCSO Act. In March 2018, he was convicted and awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment by the court. He was sent out on special parole on June 23 this year due to the pandemic.

Ram Darbar resident arrested

A Ram Darbar resident identified as Gaurav has been arrested for raping a 14-year-old resident of Dadumajra colony. The victim told the police that the accused has been raping her for the last two years on the pretext of marriage. A case under Section 376 and POCSO Act was registered at Sector 31 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}