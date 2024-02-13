Chandigarh: Gangster Nehra acquitted in second case in two weeks

The local court has acquitted gangster Sampat Nehra in a 2018 extortion case after the complainant reportedly repeatedly did not show up for the hearing. This is the second case he has been acquitted in less than two weeks. The local court has acquitted gangster Sampat Nehra in a 2018 extortion case after the complainant reportedly repeatedly did not show up for the hearing. This is the second case he has been acquitted in less than two weeks. (Shutterstock)

The complainant, Ashwani Kumar, the owner of Kumar Brothers Medical Stores in Sector 11 D, had alleged that of April 10, 2018 he had received a call from a man who identified himself as Nehra and demanded ₹3 crore from him. When the complainant expressed his inability to pay the hefty amount, the accused allegedly threatened him with dire consequences. A case under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Nehra, a resident of village Kalori, Rajasthan, on April 17, 2018. At present, Nehra is lodged in Bathinda jail.

In January, judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Mayank Marwaha framed charges against Nehra. A lawyer said that during the last few hearings, the complainant did not appear to record his statement. Hence, the gangster was acquitted of the charge.

This is the second acquittal in less than two weeks. On January 31, the Chandigarh district court had acquitted gangster Sampat Nehra in a case of criminal intimidation, which was also registered against him in 2018. He had allegedly threatened a hotelier to force him to give false evidence in court. However, the chargers were dropped after the witness turned hostile.