Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Garbage collectors stage protest against municipal corporation over MoU terms

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 07:30 am IST

Chandigarh waste collectors protested against the MC over a controversial MoU, demanding changes. Former mayor promised to address their concerns.

The door-to-door waste collectors union (regd), Chandigarh, staged a protest on Saturday in Sector 31 against the municipal corporation (MC), alleging that the November memorandum of understanding (MoU) was prepared behind closed doors by officials and a select group of collectors.

The main demands include scrapping fines for minor infractions and reconsidering terms (HT File)
The main demands include scrapping fines for minor infractions and reconsidering terms (HT File)

Union leaders said protests have been ongoing for several days, intensifying on Friday when garbage collection vehicles were stopped to disrupt services. The main demands include scrapping fines for minor infractions and reconsidering terms such as biometric attendance, garbage aggregation, medical fitness, and police character certificates.

Former mayor Rajesh Kalia assured the protesters that their demands and the MoU terms would be included in the municipal house agenda on December 30. He also promised the release of pending salaries until the MoU process is completed.

Union president Surendra Kangra said the agitation will be intensified if demands are not met. However, following Kalia’s assurances, the protest was called off, and collectors were instructed to complete the MoU process. He also requested that no salaries be deducted for those involved in the protest.

The protest was attended by All India Labour Organisation president Shamsher Lotia and officials including Rampal Birla, Madanlal Malik, Roshan Dulgach, Rajveer Birla, Karmaveer Bala, Vinod Lot, Ashok Chauhan, and Rajiv Bunty.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Garbage collectors stage protest against municipal corporation over MoU terms
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Chandigarh's door-to-door waste collectors union protested against the municipal corporation on Saturday, claiming the November MoU was crafted without proper consultation. Key demands include eliminating fines for minor infractions and revising terms like biometric attendance. Former mayor Rajesh Kalia promised to address their concerns in the December 30 municipal house agenda, leading to the protest's suspension.