Chandigarh: Garbage collectors stage protest against municipal corporation over MoU terms

The door-to-door waste collectors union (regd), Chandigarh, staged a protest on Saturday in Sector 31 against the municipal corporation (MC), alleging that the November memorandum of understanding (MoU) was prepared behind closed doors by officials and a select group of collectors. The main demands include scrapping fines for minor infractions and reconsidering terms (HT File)

Union leaders said protests have been ongoing for several days, intensifying on Friday when garbage collection vehicles were stopped to disrupt services. The main demands include scrapping fines for minor infractions and reconsidering terms such as biometric attendance, garbage aggregation, medical fitness, and police character certificates.

Former mayor Rajesh Kalia assured the protesters that their demands and the MoU terms would be included in the municipal house agenda on December 30. He also promised the release of pending salaries until the MoU process is completed.

Union president Surendra Kangra said the agitation will be intensified if demands are not met. However, following Kalia’s assurances, the protest was called off, and collectors were instructed to complete the MoU process. He also requested that no salaries be deducted for those involved in the protest.

The protest was attended by All India Labour Organisation president Shamsher Lotia and officials including Rampal Birla, Madanlal Malik, Roshan Dulgach, Rajveer Birla, Karmaveer Bala, Vinod Lot, Ashok Chauhan, and Rajiv Bunty.