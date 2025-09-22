Chandigarh: Garbage crisis dominates FOSWAC’s monthly meeting

City residents and representatives of various resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city raised a host of civic concerns at the monthly Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) meeting on Sunday, held at the People Convention Centre in Sector 36. Around eighty members attended the meeting. Other concerns included unauthorised PG accommodations, encroachment by illegal vendors and public washrooms being locked before scheduled timings. (HT Photo)

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar was invited for the meeting, but he could not attend and chief engineer Sanjay Arora represented the MC instead.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “The city’s roads are in the worst state ever, with potholes being filled with mud and poorly maintained stretches around areas where tertiary water supply work has been undertaken.” He added that poor parking management was causing revenue losses and daily inconvenience to residents and pointed out that unfulfilled projects, including the Metro and Tribune flyover, needed urgent attention.

Residents raised several sector specific issues. KS Chaudhary of Sector 38-West said, “Although some work has been done at the Dadumajra garbage plant, the stench and health hazards continue to affect nearby residents.” KL Aggarwal of Sector 13 noted, “Funds for park maintenance have been delayed for over seven months, putting undue financial pressure on RWAs.” Kamal Brar of Sector 21 said, “Community centres are often converted into marriage halls, leaving residents with limited access and no facilities for reading, gyms or indoor games.”

Other concerns included unauthorised PG accommodations, encroachment by illegal vendors and public washrooms being locked before scheduled timings. “Parks are poorly maintained after events,” said one attendee, while Prakash Dhillon, another member said, “Stray dogs roaming streets and parks pose a risk, especially for children and senior citizens.”

Several residents also pointed out foul smelling garbage, incomplete waste disposal and irregular street light functioning despite previous assurances, adding that vendor zones were being misused and stricter PG regulations were needed.

Chief engineer Arora responded that tendering for road re-carpeting had begun and that the Dadumajra dumping ground issue would be resolved by the end of November. He assured that standard operating procedures for parks and public toilets would be posted on the MC website within a week, along with officials’ details.

Arora also said that FOSWAC should prepare a weekly schedule to coordinate meetings with concerned officials and that all corporation files are now tracked through an e-filing system. He added that MC manages street lights independently to reduce electricity bills and ensure proper illumination. “These promises are not mere aspirations; concrete work is already underway”, he added.