Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh gets 11.3 crore for legacy waste removal project
Chandigarh gets 11.3 crore for legacy waste removal project

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has agreed to partially fund the project, giving ₹28.02 crore of the total cost ₹77 crore
The Chandigarh MC is likely to complete the tendering process in the next couple of months, and the project is expected to be completed in four years after starting. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 03:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a boost to the clean-up project to remove the 7.5 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping site, the Centre on Tuesday released 11.36 crore.

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has agreed to partially fund the project, giving 28.02 crore of the total cost 77 crore. The municipal corporation (MC) will put in the remaining 43 crore.

“In a record time of two months, sanction for a bio remediation project has been received today. The project proposal for 77 crore over a period of four years, was submitted by the MC on December 26. Against the same, the MoHUA has today released 11.36 crores out of GoI share of 28.02 crores in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) component,” MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said.

“The civic body is completely committed to scientific, proper and 100% processing of waste produced in the city. Working towards the same, tenders have been floated for operationalization of the bio methanation plant as well as upgradation of the dry waste processing plant. Also, a holistic proposal is underway for Integrated waste management,” she added.

The MC is likely to complete the tendering process in the next couple of months, and the project is expected to be completed in four years after starting.

At present, 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste lying on the 25-acre-area for the last 20 years is being bio-mined under the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd project, which is expected to be completed by next year. A little over 60% of the waste has been removed.

