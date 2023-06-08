Chandigarh gets first permanent RRR Centre at Sector 17

To promote the principles of reduce, reuse and recycle, mayor Anup Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated a permanent RRR Centre at the New Bridge Market, near Jagat Cinema in Sector 17, where residents can donate their household articles.

Chandigarh mayor during the inauguration of RRR Centre at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The 3R centre, which has four different shops for clothes, books, shoes and electronic items, will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm from Tuesday to Sunday. It will stay closed on Monday.

The mayor said only good quality and usable items will be accepted for donation, including clothes, shoes, books, stationery, plastic items, crockery, toys, e-waste, wooden items, furniture, etc. These articles will also be collected through MC’s “Swachh Sawari”- mobile RRR vans. Self-help groups and sanitation workers of MC have been deputed to look after the day-to-day operations and management of the RRR centre.

As part of the “Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar” campaign ahead of World Environment Day, the municipal corporation had started 35 temporary RRR centres throughout the city in each ward, where city residents donated their reusable household articles from May 20 to June 5.

“MC cleaned, refurbished and upcycled these articles, which will be further made available for sale at the ‘Rupee stores’ on June 9 and 10. Restored items will be sold at nominal rates to the needy with the aim to ensure household items in good condition do not go waste and are reused instead,” the mayor said.

