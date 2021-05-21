Chandigarh gets two more mini Covid centres

Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore on Thursday inaugurated two more mini Covid-19 centres, taking the total number of such facilities to seven. The UT administration has so far given permission to open up nine mini Covid centres.

The mini centres with 50 beds each were opened in the sports complexes of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Sector 8, created by Sri Sathya Sai Gramin Jagriti, and GSSS, Sector 43, set up by United Sikhs and Karan Gilhotra Foundation.

Karan Gilhotra said, “Our volunteers are ready to serve and operate the Covid care centre having 50 beds with oxygen support. Moreover, 50 oxygen concentrators have also arrived at the site. A team of doctors and nurses have been appointed and medical support will be available 24x7. We have arrangements in place for clean drinking water and food. Apart from the food supplies, our team has PPE kits, gloves, masks and sanitizer and first-aid kits.”

One of the trustees of Sri Sathya Sai Gramin Jagriti, Amar Vivek Aggarwal said, “This will give a lot of relief to the poor and underprivileged. The centre has indoor games like carrom, ludo etc, besides TV, Wi-Fi and intercom. The trust has already engaged eight doctors, 12 nurses and adequate paramedical and support staff for Covid care. The centre will also be facilitating yoga.”