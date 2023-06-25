Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh girl bags swimming silver at Special Olympics

Chandigarh girl bags swimming silver at Special Olympics

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 25, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Besides Chandigarh’s Prathna Bhatia the Special Olympics medal-winning team included Rachna, Aleena Antony and Prashaddhi Prakash Kamble

Bringing laurels to the city, Prathna Bhatia bagged a silver medal in the 25x4 freestyle relay of the swimming competition at the Special Olympics World Games, being held in Berlin, Germany.

Chandigarh’s Prathna Bhatia bagged a silver medal in the 25x4 freestyle relay event at the Special Olympics. (HT Photo)
A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Prathna had been gearing up for the event. The 16-year-old’s efforts finally paid off, with her team, which also included Rachna, Aleena Antony and Prashaddhi Prakash Kamble, securing a podium finish on the world stage.

The Indian quartet claimed second position after clocking 01,46.02. Bangladesh walked away with the gold, while hosts Germany settled for the bronze.

Prathna, who attended the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities, Sector 31, had cleared all preparatory-cum-training camps held in four states before confirming her berth in the Indian swimming team.

A national-level medallist in cycling, she had taken up swimming at the age of four. She attended the preparatory India’s probable camps under the tutelage of Sheetal Negi.

