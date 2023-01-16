Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh girls bag bronze at national fencing meet

Chandigarh girls bag bronze at national fencing meet

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 11:43 AM IST

The four-member Chandigarh team did the city proud by bagging a bronze medal in the epee event during the recently conducted 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship at Ernakulam, Kerala

The team comprising Kritika, Shanaya, Mannat Bhatia and Gunjan posing with their medals at the 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship at Ernakulam, Kerala. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The four-member Chandigarh team did the city proud by bagging a bronze medal in the epee event during the recently conducted 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship at Ernakulam, Kerala.

The team comprised Kritika, Shanaya, Mannat Bhatia and Gunjan.

Kritika is a student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Shanaya at New Public School, Sector 18, Mannat Bhatia at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, and Gunjan at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, Chandigarh. The Chandigarh girls’ sub-junior team trained under seasoned fencing coach Charanjit Kaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP