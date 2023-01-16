Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh girls bag bronze at national fencing meet

Chandigarh girls bag bronze at national fencing meet

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 11:43 AM IST

The four-member Chandigarh team did the city proud by bagging a bronze medal in the epee event during the recently conducted 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship at Ernakulam, Kerala

The team comprising Kritika, Shanaya, Mannat Bhatia and Gunjan posing with their medals at the 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship at Ernakulam, Kerala. (HT Photo)
The team comprising Kritika, Shanaya, Mannat Bhatia and Gunjan posing with their medals at the 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship at Ernakulam, Kerala. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The four-member Chandigarh team did the city proud by bagging a bronze medal in the epee event during the recently conducted 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship at Ernakulam, Kerala.

The team comprised Kritika, Shanaya, Mannat Bhatia and Gunjan.

Kritika is a student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Shanaya at New Public School, Sector 18, Mannat Bhatia at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, and Gunjan at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, Chandigarh. The Chandigarh girls’ sub-junior team trained under seasoned fencing coach Charanjit Kaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out