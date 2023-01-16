Chandigarh girls bag bronze at national fencing meet

The four-member Chandigarh team did the city proud by bagging a bronze medal in the epee event during the recently conducted 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship at Ernakulam, Kerala.

The team comprised Kritika, Shanaya, Mannat Bhatia and Gunjan.

Kritika is a student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Shanaya at New Public School, Sector 18, Mannat Bhatia at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, and Gunjan at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, Chandigarh. The Chandigarh girls’ sub-junior team trained under seasoned fencing coach Charanjit Kaur.