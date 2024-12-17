Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh girls shine at National Fencing Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 17, 2024 09:40 AM IST

The duo defeated rivals from Karnataka in a thrilling quarterfinal match with a score of 45-41, ultimately securing the bronze medal for Chandigarh

City’s Samaira D’Souza and Kaashvi Garg bagged bronze medal at the recently concluded Junior 32nd National Fencing Championship held in Patna, Bihar.

Kaashvi Garg (left) and Samaira D’Souza (right) after winning bronze at the National Fencing Championship in Patna. (HT Photo)
Kaashvi Garg (left) and Samaira D’Souza (right) after winning bronze at the National Fencing Championship in Patna. (HT Photo)

The duo defeated rivals from Karnataka in a thrilling quarterfinal match with a score of 45-41, ultimately securing the bronze medal for Chandigarh. Garg, an international fencer and junior commonwealth medallist, used her experience, complementing D’Souza’s tenacity and drive. Both are trained by coach Mukesh Kumar.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On