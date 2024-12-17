Chandigarh girls shine at National Fencing Championship

City’s Samaira D’Souza and Kaashvi Garg bagged bronze medal at the recently concluded Junior 32nd National Fencing Championship held in Patna, Bihar. Kaashvi Garg (left) and Samaira D’Souza (right) after winning bronze at the National Fencing Championship in Patna. (HT Photo)

The duo defeated rivals from Karnataka in a thrilling quarterfinal match with a score of 45-41, ultimately securing the bronze medal for Chandigarh. Garg, an international fencer and junior commonwealth medallist, used her experience, complementing D’Souza’s tenacity and drive. Both are trained by coach Mukesh Kumar.