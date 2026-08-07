Cops recover gold chain, iPhone of elderly Panchkula woman murdered by maid

A gold chain and an iPhone belonging to the 72-year-old Panchkula woman allegedly murdered by her maid and the latter’s family members have been recovered, police said on Thursday. The recoveries were made during the police remand of domestic help Sunita, her husband Shankar and son Raja, officials said.

During the investigation, cops also came across CCTV footage in which Sunita and her son were captured taking the deceased’s body to the terrace. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

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The crime took place on Monday when Sector 21 resident Neera Mehta, wife of a retired Army Captain, went to the maid’s house to confront her over some missing jewellery. She was carrying her iPhone at that time.

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Gold chain, iPhone recovered

Officials said the gold chain was recovered from a house in Majra village under Shahzadpur tehsil in Ambala district, while the iPhone was found in a forested area near the Ghaggar river. Police said the gold chain was recovered at Sunita’s instance, while Raja led police to the victim’s switched-off iPhone.

CCTV footage

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{{^usCountry}} Police also took them to the house where the murder took place to recreate the sequence of events, a police official said. During the investigation, cops also came across CCTV footage in which Sunita and her son were captured taking the deceased’s body to the terrace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also took them to the house where the murder took place to recreate the sequence of events, a police official said. During the investigation, cops also came across CCTV footage in which Sunita and her son were captured taking the deceased’s body to the terrace. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, a local court extended the police remand of Sunita and Raja by two more days to facilitate further investigation. Shankar, however, was sent to judicial custody. The trio had earlier been remanded to one day of police custody on Wednesday.

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Police said efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen jewellery and other valuables. Police are also working to establish the complete sequence of events and gather all evidence related to the murder.

Police to verify servants

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In the wake of the murder, police commissioner Pankaj Nain has directed the police officials to complete the pending verification of senior citizens living alone and their domestic helpers within a week. Chairing a district crime review meeting at the Police Lines, Nain instructed police teams to regularly visit senior citizens, particularly those living alone, to ensure their safety and strengthen police-public interaction. He also directed officers to create awareness among senior citizens about cyber frauds, fake delivery agents and other emerging threats.

The station house officers (SHOs) have been asked to identify 100 key locations in their respective police station areas where CCTV cameras can help monitor criminal activities, deter offenders and aid investigations.

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To curb gun culture, extortion and digital arrest frauds, Nain directed officers to maximise the use of the Abhedya App and intensify preventive policing measures across the district.