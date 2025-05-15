Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Golf camp for kids from June 1

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 15, 2025 08:34 AM IST

As much as 25% of the slots are reserved for children from economically weaker sections who can attend the camp free of cost, says Chandigarh Golf Club

The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will organise a junior summer camp for budding golfers from June 1 to 10. Open to kids aged 5 to 17 years, the camp, having 50 spots, would be held daily from 9 am to 10:30 am at the CGC junior range.

Open to kids aged 5 to 17 years, the camp, having 50 spots, would be held daily from 9 am to 10:30 am at the CGC junior range. (HT Photo for representation)
Open to kids aged 5 to 17 years, the camp, having 50 spots, would be held daily from 9 am to 10:30 am at the CGC junior range. (HT Photo for representation)

As much as 25% of the slots are reserved for children from economically weaker sections who can attend the camp free of cost. The participation fee for others is 2,000. For registrations and information, Mahesh Kumar (98761 19536), Saaniya Sharma (98156 42978) and Tavleen Batra (99969 91282) can be contacted, the club stated, adding that the programme would ensure personalised attention and a high-quality experience.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Golf camp for kids from June 1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On