Chandigarh: Golf camp for kids from June 1

The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will organise a junior summer camp for budding golfers from June 1 to 10. Open to kids aged 5 to 17 years, the camp, having 50 spots, would be held daily from 9 am to 10:30 am at the CGC junior range. Open to kids aged 5 to 17 years, the camp, having 50 spots, would be held daily from 9 am to 10:30 am at the CGC junior range. (HT Photo for representation)

As much as 25% of the slots are reserved for children from economically weaker sections who can attend the camp free of cost. The participation fee for others is ₹2,000. For registrations and information, Mahesh Kumar (98761 19536), Saaniya Sharma (98156 42978) and Tavleen Batra (99969 91282) can be contacted, the club stated, adding that the programme would ensure personalised attention and a high-quality experience.