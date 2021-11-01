Chandigarh Golf Club holds health camp for its members

The organised a free multispecialty health camp in association with Fortis Hospital. More than 100 members of the club availed the services at the camp, according to Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president of the club and chairman, medical camps.

Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal said the objective behind holding the camp was to help the club members become aware of their physical fitness and general well-being.

The medical team comprised experienced doctors from cardiology, medicine, orthopaedic, ENT, gastroenterology and urology. Free bone density test, ECG and blood sugar test were also conducted.

Caption: (From left) Chandigarh Golf Club vice-president GS Kochhar and president Ravibir Singh Grewal with doctors during a Multispecialty heath checkup camp at the club.