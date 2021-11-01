Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Golf Club holds health camp for its members

More than 100 members attended the multispecialty health camp organised at Chandigarh Golf Club in association with Fortis Hospital
Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal (wearing cap) along with other team members and doctors at the health camp on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The organised a free multispecialty health camp in association with Fortis Hospital. More than 100 members of the club availed the services at the camp, according to Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president of the club and chairman, medical camps.

Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal said the objective behind holding the camp was to help the club members become aware of their physical fitness and general well-being.

The medical team comprised experienced doctors from cardiology, medicine, orthopaedic, ENT, gastroenterology and urology. Free bone density test, ECG and blood sugar test were also conducted.

Caption: (From left) Chandigarh Golf Club vice-president GS Kochhar and president Ravibir Singh Grewal with doctors during a Multispecialty heath checkup camp at the club.

