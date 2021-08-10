Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf Club: Jatinder wins caddy tournament
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Golf Club: Jatinder wins caddy tournament

Naubat Ram finished second while Radhey Sham came third in the caddy tournament which was organised by the Chandigarh Golf Club
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal and vice-president Dr G S Kochar with officials and prize winners of the caddy tournament on Monday (HT photo)

Jatinder Singh won the golf caddy tournament organised by the Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday.

Naubat Ram finished second while Radhey Sham came third. As many as 77 took part and Sonu had the best score with a -3 to his name.

Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal, vice-president Dr GS Kochar, captain Arvind Bajaj, chairman of the tournament Gurpreet Bakshi and the entire managing committee came out to support the event and give away prizes.

The prizes were sponsored by Bogey Sports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP