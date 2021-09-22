Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf Club: JS Bakshi emerges winner at monthly tournament
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Golf Club: JS Bakshi emerges winner at monthly tournament

JS Bakshi ended up with best gross score of 71 points to win the golf tournament held in Chandigarh in which 212 members participated
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:01 AM IST
Participants at the conclusion of the three-day monthly medal round tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

JS Bakshi ended up with the best gross score of 71 points to emerge as the winner of the three-day monthly medal round tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens, which concluded on Tuesday.

Playing in the 0-6 handicap category, Paramjit Arora emerged as the champion with 37 points while Tejinder Grewal was runners-up with 37 points. In the 7-10 handicap category, MS Pooni won with 40 points while Brig HPS Dhillon came in second with 39 points. Capt GS Ghuman won in the 11-14 handicap category with 41 points while Ankush Garg was runners-up with 40 points.

PDS Bajwa with 39 points won in the handicap 15-18 category while VK Singh was the runners-up with 37 points. In the 19-24 handicap category, Binny Bath emerged champion with 33 points and Harpreet Bath was the runners-up with 29 points. As many as 212 members participated in the tournament.

The prizes were given away by Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh, Captain Arvind Bajaj and chairman, tournaments, GS Bakshi.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NCRB data: Ludhiana police rank 24th in country in recovering missing persons

Punjab CM Channi takes chartered flight to Delhi to meet bosses, kicks up row

Chandigarh theft : 30,000, CCTV camera stolen from medicine shop

Ludhiana man, two-year-old son killed in road mishap
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP