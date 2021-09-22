Chandigarh Golf Club: JS Bakshi emerges winner at monthly tournament

JS Bakshi ended up with the best gross score of 71 points to emerge as the winner of the three-day monthly medal round tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens, which concluded on Tuesday.

Playing in the 0-6 handicap category, Paramjit Arora emerged as the champion with 37 points while Tejinder Grewal was runners-up with 37 points. In the 7-10 handicap category, MS Pooni won with 40 points while Brig HPS Dhillon came in second with 39 points. Capt GS Ghuman won in the 11-14 handicap category with 41 points while Ankush Garg was runners-up with 40 points.

PDS Bajwa with 39 points won in the handicap 15-18 category while VK Singh was the runners-up with 37 points. In the 19-24 handicap category, Binny Bath emerged champion with 33 points and Harpreet Bath was the runners-up with 29 points. As many as 212 members participated in the tournament.

The prizes were given away by Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh, Captain Arvind Bajaj and chairman, tournaments, GS Bakshi.