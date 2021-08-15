Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Golf Club: KS Brar, Brig Gill win I-Day Cup
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Golf Club: KS Brar, Brig Gill win I-Day Cup

Pitted against APS Kahai and Gauhar Pruthi, the triumphant duo was two holes up and won the final on the 17th hole
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:20 AM IST
(From left) APS Kahai , Gauhar Pruthi, Brig HS Gill and KS Brar during the Independence Day Cup at Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

Showing off their mettle, KS Brar and Brig HS Gill paired well to win the Independence Day Cup golf tournament, which concluded at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens here on Saturday.

The triumphant duo won the final on the 17th hole. Brar and Brig Gill carried forward their form in the tournament to walk away with the title. They were two holes up on the 17th hole. They were pitted against APS Kahai and Gauhar Pruthi.

After playing five rounds, two teams had made it to the Independence Day Cup final. The elimination rounds had been taking place for 45 days. A lot of matches went into the playoffs after the mandatory 18 holes. A total of 64 golfers took part in the tournament.

Independence Cup, which has been taking place for the last 40 years, is an annual feature at the CGC, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the tournament was not played last season.

