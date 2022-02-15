Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf Club to hold elections on March 20
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Golf Club to hold elections on March 20

Chandigarh Golf Club elections were earlier scheduled on January 30, but got postponed due to a spike in Covid cases and restrictions imposed by the UT administration
The elections will be held for the post of president and 11 executive members at Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Golf Club will conduct its annual general elections on March 20. The elections were earlier scheduled on January 30, but got postponed due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and restrictions imposed by the Chandigarh administration.

The elections will be held for the post of president and 11 executive members. There are three candidates in the fray for the president’s post: SPS Ghai (Nippy), Lt Col HS Chahal (Bobby) and Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (Lally).

As many as 1,800 members of the club have the voting right. The club had last witnessed voting in 2018. Thereafter, the presidents were chosen unanimously. Brig JS Phoolka will be the returning officer. All issues pertaining to the elections will be referred to him, said club president Ravibir Singh Grewal.

Chandigarh Golf Club to hold elections on March 20
RELATED STORIES

According to club’s vice-president Dr GS Kochhar, the filing of nominations will be held from February 18 to 25, followed by their scrutiny on February 26. Withdrawal of nominations will take place on February 27. The counting of votes will be held on March 21, a day after the polling.

“The code of conduct comes into effect from February 16. Door-to-door canvassing, hosting parties, and going for publicity through any media, pamphlets or handouts to woo the voters is banned. It can result in disqualification of the candidate,” said Dr Kochhar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP