Chandigarh Golf League: Canam Raptors stage memorable comeback to emerge champions

Canam Raptors upstaged the formidable Punjab Aces 4-3 on the last hole of regulation play to take home the trophy at the inaugural edition Chandigarh Golf League along with the winners’ cheque of ₹8 lakh.

In a see-saw battle that unfolded at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday, Raptors’ resilience and self-assuredness saw them overturn an early advantage for Aces to and take home the win in the final minutes of the contest.

The summit clash saw Aces make a solid start with Rao Birender Singh giving them the momentum by winning his singles game 7 and 5 against the seasoned Rakesh Jolly. Captain Padamjit Sandhu followed that up with a 4 and 2 win over his opposite number Saurabh Mangat of the Raptors to put the first two points on the board for the team in blue.

The Raptors, however, were given a boost from the anchor game — with the pair of Goody Malhi and Air Marshal Jasvinder Chauhan winning 4 and 3 against Harjorawar Singh Gill and Ajay Kanwar to set the stage for the comeback.

The Aces were still on course for a win with MP Singh and SM Puri putting them 3-1 ahead with two games finishing in draws, but the Raptors had other plans. Col IS Bains and Maj Gen TPS Waraich gave the side their second point.

The match then headed for a playoff with both teams locked at 3.5 points each. A clutch putt on the 18th from Harjeet Singh and MPS Mann gave the Raptors the lead. The other game went down to the wire as well, with Raptors going one up through Lt Col RPS Brar and co-owner Maj Gen GS Malhi. Pauline Sapphire Singh sank a clutch putt on the 17th hole to keep Aces in the reckoning, but Lt Col RPS Brar’s par on the final hole clinched a memorable victory for the Raptors.

Elated, Raptors’ co-owner Maj Gen GS Malhi said, “It was an extraordinary performance by the team as we were not even expected to be in the finals.”

“Ten of our 18 golfers are over 60 years and I would say there are two things in life, once you go over the hill you begin to pick up speed and as Martina Navratilova said the ball does not know no one’s age. We believed in that and thus overcame the slow start to the tournament,” he added.

Netsmartz Tigers, meanwhile, ousted Captain’s 18 in the third-place playoff to ensure a podium finish. It turned out to be a one-sided clash, with the Tigers prevailing easily.