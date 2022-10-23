Chandigarh Golf League: Captain’s 18, Chandigarh Gladiators enter quarter-finals slots

Captain’s 18 and Chandigarh Gladiators registered comfortable victories in their respective matches against Soaring Eagles and Ninjas to book their quarter final berths from Group C at the Chandigarh Golf League, which is being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Group leaders Captain’s 18 dominated the Soaring Eagles from the outset and posted a 5.5-1.5 win. The points secured them the second seed going into the knockouts, only behind Netsmartz Tigers.

Chandigarh Gladiators braved a spirited fight from the Ninjas to win the tie 4-3 and pip Green Gators, who lost 3-4 to Golf Masters, by half a point and claim the second automatic spot from the group. Gladiators scraped through with another impressive performance.

The Green Gators, having started the tournament with a few impressive wins, got derailed at the end as Golf Masters finally found the right formula to keep winning, albeit a bit late in the tournament. They are still on course to make the quarters.However, now their fate will be decided by other teams’ results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Canam Raptors repeated the feat and beat a strong Empire side 5-2. Their total of 25.5 points has placed them as the third seed. Only two teams have a chance to overtake their points tally.