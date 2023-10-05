Chandigarh Golf League: Fairway Comets rise to top of leader board

Carrying forward their fine form, Fairway Comets completed a comprehensive 5.5-1.5 win over the Pirates of the Greens, climbing to the top of the leader board of the Chandigarh Golf League season 2 being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

A player in action at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the other three matches, Hunting Hawks, Empire and Signature by KLV recorded 6-1 wins over Golf Ninjas, Netsmartz Tigers and Sleepy Owl Chargers, respectively.

Comets’ Alamgir Grewal and Pradeep S Randhawa combined to finish their game with an 8 and 7 result, putting first points on the board. IS Dhillon and Kanwaljit Singh Gill ensured there was no letting up and won 5 and 3 and three games finished all-square. Sagar Arora won his third consecutive game in 4 and 3 result while Admiral Sunil Lanba and VK Singh brought home a full point.

The Ninjas, looking for their first win, seemed to be out of their depth against Hunting Hawks.

The singles for Hawks finished before the 13th hole as Jaspreet Singh Bakshi won 8 and 6, and Puneet Dhiman won 7 and 6. The fourball games were one-sided with two scores of 6 and 5, and one of 5 and 3 by the Hawks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Empire put six past the woefully out of form Netsmartz Tigers. None of the games lasted long with Baljinder Singh Sidhu and Brigadier Balvinder Singh winning their singles easily.

A couple of 2 and 1 wins in the fourball games were complemented by a 3 and 2 win by the pair of Colonel HIS Brar and Sunali Aggarwal as Empire walked past the Tigers in a crucial Group C match.

In the final match, Sleepy Owl Chargers could not continue their two match winning streak and were downed by Signature by KLV.

Coming in after a win in their last game, Signature by KLV’s singles players, Dalip Kang and Himmat Sandhu, won convincingly 4 and 3. Divanshu Nayyar and Arun Gupta won 5 and 4 to turn the tie decisively in their team’s favour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!