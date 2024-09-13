Chandigarh Golf League gets off to rollicking start

The Day 1 of the third edition of the Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens saw the new entrant Seven Iron lose their opening tie to Pirates of the Greens. The Pirates of the Greens used their experience to come out on top with a 4.5-2.5 win over debutants Seven Iron in a fairly straightforward contest. Pirates co-owner Gaurav Talwar scored a huge 7&6 win in the opening singles game to set up the win. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday inaugurated the third edition of Chandigarh Golf League in the presence of Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh Grewal (fourth from left) and club captain Rohit Singh Dagar (extreme left). As many as 378 players from 21 teams are competing in the four-week tournament at the premier club known as a nursery of golf talent in the region. The governor also handed over health cards to the caddies as part of club’s welfare measure under the National Ayushman Bharat Scheme. (HT Photo)

The Swinging Samurai came out the way their team name and beat the Ninjas 4.5-2.5. The Ninjas won the two singles games with Tarun Ghai getting a hole in one on the 8th hole. The Samurais proved to be too strong in the fourball games as they almost swept those with one game squared.

The third match of the day saw the defending champions Captain’s 18 humbled by the Netsmartz Tigers 5-2 causing a big upset. Tigers continued their winning streak against Captain’s 18 with Sangram Singh and Uday Talwar posting an 8&6 win in the anchor game. The singles games were split and the defending champions pulled back a couple of halves to avoid a heavier defeat.

A see-saw battle between Cee Dee The Mulligans and the Moksha Royals went all the way to the wire after Virain Khosla carded a 6&4 singles win. The Mulligans took the penultimate game to the final putt as Angad Sangha and Parvinder Singh Pruthi sealed a 4-3 victory to give last year’s bronze medallists a winning start to their campaign.