Chandigarh Golf League: Green Gators cruise to easy win

On a day when three encounters finished even stevens ending in a tie, Green Gators produced their top game to come out victorious against Canam Raptors logging a 5-2 win on the fifth day of Chandigarh Golf League 2024 being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. BS Gill from the Swinging Samurai team in action during Chandigarh Golf League on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

After four contests ended in a draw, all eyes were on the fifth and the final match of the day between Green Gators and Canam Raptors.

Green Gators came well-prepared they made full use of a good start as they won both the singles games courtesy Rabbin Saini and Dilsher Sukhija. The two teams traded 6&4 wins with Sidhant Jain and Gurmehar Singh combining well again to register a 5&4 win.

Last season’s runners-up Fairway Comets had another hard day out on the golf course as Soaring Eagles staged a successful comeback after trailing in six of the seven games at the halfway stage to square the match. The singles games were shared with one win a piece as were the four ball games. Bobby Sandhu won his game 6&5 for the Comets while Dr Narinder Arora and Manvesh Sidhu won 4&3 to pull one back for the Eagles.

The match between Pirates of the Greens also had the same fate with Netsmartz Tigers. Gp Capt YS Sidhu opened the account for the Tigers with a 6&4 win and Varun Rao coming home from the 16th hole. The four-balls went the Pirates way as all the games reached the penultimate hole and three going all the way. Capt Amitpal Chahal and Gaurav Talwar combined well to win 2&1 as did Ashray Gakhar and Maj Gen KJS Thind for the Pirates.

Thereafter, Partee Panthers had yet another squared match. The first singles game was squared and Rabiya Gill won 4&3 for the Panthers. In the four-ball games, SK Sharma and Col Nirpinder Bains carded a 5&4 victory for the Samurai while Asim Gupta and Rohit Mittal won 4&3 for the Panthers.

On Wednesday, Moksha Royals will clash with Signature by KLV, The Mulligans will lock horns with Tee Birds, Sultans of Swing will face off Golf Masters and Seven Iron will take on Golf Ninjas.

Results

Fairway Comets 3.5-3.5 Soaring Eagles

Pirates of the Greens 3.5-3.5 Netsmartz Tigers

Partee Panthers 3.5-3.5 Swinging Samurai

Canam Raptors 2-5 Green Gators